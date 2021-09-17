Port FC tried hard but in the end, they could not prevent powerhouse Freefire Bluewave Chonburi from being crowned champions of the AFF Futsal Cup 2021 following their 3-3 draw in their final group game this evening at the Terminal 21 Hall in Korat.

Both teams went into the match this evening on the same nine points from three matches played with Port needing an outright win for the title while Freefire just needed a draw.

And while Freefire were playing without pressure, it did not stop them from piling on the pressure to take the lead twice while for Port, they put up a brave fight all the way to the end.

“I have to give my appreciation to the players, team officials and also the club president for their support in this win. It has been a hard week and I really enjoy this tournament to be able to bring an international title to Chonburi,” said Freefire head coach Carlos Cesar Nunez Gago.

Freefire carved open the lead after just four minutes through Sarawut Phalaphruek as Port then replied off Thananchai Chombun with two minutes left of the first half.

Three minutes into the second half and Freefire were once again in front through Krit Aransanyalak as Port drew level with Itticha Praphaphan’s 31st minute strike.

But it would be Port who took the lead for the first time in the game through Marcos Vinicius in the 32nd minute before Supakorn Sangom then fired in the equaliser two minutes later to settle the score.

In the meantime , Selangor Mac FC ensured their spot on third at this year’s championship following their 7-2 win over Mohahang All Star FC.

ROLL OF HONOUR

CHAMPIONS – Freefire Bluewave Chonburi (Thailand)

SECOND – Port FC (Thailand)

THIRD – Selangor Mac FC (Malaysia)

FAIRPLAY AWARD – Pahang Rangers FC (Malaysia)

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER – Marcos Vinicius, Port FC (Thailand)

TOP SCORER – Supakorn Sangom, Freefire Bluewave Chonburi (Thailand)

AFF FUTSAL CUP 2021

RESULTS

13 Sept: Freefire Bluewave Chonburi 3-0 Selangor Mac FC / Port FC 2-0 Pahang Rangers FC

14 Sept: Pahang Rangers 1-5 Selangor Mac FC / Freefire Bluewave Chonburi 5-1 Mohahang All Star FC

15 Sept: Mohahang All Star FC 2-12 Pahang Rangers FC / Port FC 4-0 Selangor Mac FC

16 Sept: Freefire Bluewave Chonburi 10-1 Pahang Rangers FC / Port FC 6-0 Mohahang All Star FC

17 Sept: Selangor Mac FC 7-2 Mohahang All Star FC / Port FC 3-3 Freefire Bluewave Chonburi

FINAL STANDINGS #AFF

