The World Rugby Americas Pacific Challenge 2021, a six-team tournament aiming at raising competitiveness, will be hosted in Montevideo, Uruguay, from 22-30 October.

Following an enforced break owing to the global pandemic, the Americas Pacific Challenge returns with teams from North and South America. Argentina XV, Brazil A, Chile A, Paraguay A, Uruguay A and USA Selects will compete over three rounds of matches at the Estadio Charrúa.

The World Rugby funded and supported tournament, which is hosted by the Unión de Rugby del Uruguay, will focus on the development of the future stars of the game. Supporting that ambition, 23 of the 28 players in the squad must be 23 years of age or under. The remaining five players can be any age over 18 years.

The six teams will be allocated into two pools of three. Teams in Pool A – Argentina XV, Chile A and Brazil A – will play the teams in Pool B – Uruguay A, USA Selects and Paraguay A – once, with the tournament winner determined by the number of competition points accrued across the three rounds.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “World Rugby’s strategic mission is to grow the global game and this competition goes to the heart of that strategy by focusing on raising the overall competitiveness of the game on a national, regional and international basis.

“We are excited to be partnering with the unions and regions on a competition that will promote and support the development of some of the finest young players in the Americas. We hope that this experience will help them to progress to star on the sport’s biggest stages in the near future.

“I would like to thank the Uruguay Rugby Union, and everyone involved in the organisation in these challenging times. Their passion and dedication is unwavering. We are looking forward to seeing the future stars of rugby in the region on the pitch in Montevideo.”

Americas Pacific Challenge 2021 match schedule



Friday, 22 October

12:30 – Chile A v Paraguay A

15:30 – Argentina XV v USA Selects

18:30 – Brazil A v Uruguay A

Tuesday, 26 October

12:30 – Brazil A v USA Selects

15:30 – Argentina XV v Paraguay A

18:30 – Chile A v Uruguay A

Saturday, 30 October

12:30 – Brazil A v Paraguay A

15:30 – Chile A v USA Selects

18:30 – Argentina XV v Uruguay A

All times local

Like this: Like Loading...