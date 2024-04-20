The Vietnam Under-23 team beat Malaysia 2-0 for their second win in Group D of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 as Thailand suffered a 5-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia.

Goals either side of the break gave 2018 runners-up Vietnam the win at the Khalifa International Stadium.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_u23_asian_cup/news/group_d_malaysia_0-2_vietnam.html

And the previous night also at the Khalifa International Stadium, Saudi Arabia produced a dominant performance to beat Thailand 5-0 in their AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024™ Group C tie at as they edged closer to a place in the quarter-finals.

Aiman Yahya, who grabbed a brace against Tajikistan in their opening game, scored once and assisted two with Abdullah Radif hitting a hat-trick as the 2022 champions made it two wins out of two with Iraq up next for them on Monday.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_u23_asian_cup/news/group_c_thailand_0-5_saudi_arabia.html

