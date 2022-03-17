Twenty-seven players hailing from clubs in Australia, Scotland, Saudi Arabia, United States of America, Japan, France, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Turkey, Denmark, Spain, and the Netherlands, will unite for Australia this month as the Socceroos take on Japan (home) and Saudi Arabia (away) in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifying.

Australia’s squad for next Thursday night’s match against Japan at the iconic Stadium Australia in Sydney and the following week’s encounter with Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah features a mix of international experience and fresh energy, including five uncapped players and three of which will be entering the Socceroos’ set-up for the very first time.

Olyroos graduates Nathaniel Atkinson and Nicholas D’Agostino – who has been in scintillating form for Melbourne Victory of late – will make their first contributions to a Socceroos camp in Sydney next week, while Perth Glory ace Bruno Fornaroli has been called up after he was recently granted Australian citizenship.

