This is the state-of-the-art CUPRA Garage where the make’s CUPRA Leon Competición is being readied for use in the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Newly opened, the facility measures 2,400-square metres and houses a team of expert engineering and support personnel.

Xavi Serra, CUPRA Racing’s Technical Development Director, explained. “The CUPRA Racing team is divided into smaller units and travels to competitions in which our clients participate. We take care of supporting the teams: as soon as we arrive at the circuits, we make a preliminary assessment of the situation in which they face the race and we lend them a hand so that they do it optimally. We also help them solve any problem that arises

“In 2019 we attended 87 events spread around the world; more than one per weekend. Although there are weeks in which there are no races, there are others in which several TCR categories come together, and if we cannot attend all the circuits, we continue to contact the teams..”

The CUPRA e-Racer, the firm’s first 100 per cent electric touring car destined for PURE ETCR, is also built at Martorell.