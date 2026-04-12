Thailand set aside the Philippines 5-1 to open their Group B campaign in style in the ASEAN Under-17 Championship 2026 that was played at the Gelora Joko Samudro in Gresik tonight.

The Thais raced to a 3-0 lead at the break after Worawit Boonthaokaeo had put them ahead in the ninth minute, followed by goals from Pattarawee Deebansok (29th) and Thodsadon Promsiridet (40th).

Sathaporn Phoojomjit put Thailand further in front in the 62nd minute before an own goal from Frank Beckham Bacara four minutes later put them comfortably in front at 5-0.

Aarran Thomas Long would pull a consolation goal for the Philippines in the 79th minute.

In the meantime, in the match of the group, Laos battled Myanmar to a scoreless draw.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #Changsuek

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