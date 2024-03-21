The Futsalroos will travel to Bangkok, Thailand to compete in the NSDF Futsal Championships 2024 as preparation for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Thailand 2024™.

The NSDF Futsal Championships 2024 is an invite-only tournament comprising of teams throughout Asia with this year’s edition taking place at Nonthaburi Stadium, Nonthaburi from 23 – 28 March 2024.

A select group of four teams will compete in a Round Robin League format across the six-day event. Alongside the Futsalroos, teams from Thailand, Afghanistan, and Malaysia will vie for the NSDF Futsal Championship 2024 title.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/futsalroos-head-thailand-nsdf-futsal-championships

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...