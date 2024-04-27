With some 12 weeks left before the commencement of the Paris Olympic Games in July, 32 world’s best – 16 men’s and 16 women’s teams from 20 countries are down for the top-notch battle for badminton supremacy in Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Chengdu with Asian teams, steered by multiple title winners China and Indonesia, leading the charge to prolong Asia’s standings as a major world badminton force.

The Thomas and Uber Cup, Cup, return to Chinese soil after eight years with the city of Chengdu, located southwest of China’s Sichuan Province, hosting badminton’s most prestigious tournament for the first time at the Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone (CDHT) Sports Centre.

The next nine days will see high-octane badminton action as teams gear seek to consolidate their positions ahead of another huge and intense action in Paris starts on July 27. With the Olympics fast approaching, teams are looking to boost their morale and standings with positive results in Chengdu.

Hosts and 10-time winner China are looking to redeem their deep disappointment of losing their supremacy in the last edition while Indonesia, simply the most successful team with 14 titles thus far, are bent on ending their 28-year title drought after their last victory in 1996.

Former winner Japan and reigning champion India, are down for another strong campaign, while Denmark – the only non-Asian and first European country to win the Thomas Cup – led by world No.1 Viktor Axelsen, could bring Asia’s domination to a halt and spoil the frontrunners’ party in Chengdu.

THE FAVOURITES

Hosts China, led by their global stars Shi Yugi and Li Shi Feng, are at the top of the list as overwhelming favourites, along with fourth seed and former champions Japan, India, Chinese Taipei, Korea and Denmark, as the only strong non-Asian contender.

While China fancies their chances of clinching a double feat on home turf, India, as reigning champions, faces an uphill battle to defend their title this time after being bunched together in Group C, along with 14-time winner Indonesia, Thailand and England.

Denmark, the only non-Asian outfit that look capable of turning the tables on the favourites, could go far from Group D, along with Japan from Group B.

GROUP A: CHINA, KOREA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA

China are seeking to seal their campaign on a high following successes in the recent Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) with Shi Yuqi leading at the forefront, along with Li Shifeng and their top men’s doubles pair of Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang and Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi.

Korea are also in with a good chance while Canada and Australia hope to narrow the gap with their Asian rivals.

GROUP B – JAPAN, CHINESE TAIPEI, GERMANY, CZECHIA

Based on their depth and current performance, Chinese Taipei could spring some surprises, relishing the prospects of lifting their first Thomas Cup title. With Chou Tien Chen, Lin Chun-Yi and Wang Tzu Wei commanding the singles department, and doubles pairs – Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin and Lee Jhe-Huei/Yang Po-Hsuan producing some good results recently, Chinese Taipei could give the favourites a run for their money.

Japan meanwhile are also pressing on strongly with their talismanic figure Kento Momota leading the charge, along with Kodai Naraoka and top pair Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi, who could all take the Japanese right through to the semis.

GROUP C: INDONESIA, INDIA, THAILAND, ENGLAND

Seeking their 15th title in Chengdu, Indonesia sets up their campaign as one of the overwhelming favourites yet again, with a formidable squad comprising singles stars Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, and Jonatan Christie as well as their top doubles pairs.

The path is tricky for India, who will rely strongly on their two strong singles players and for Satwik pair of Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty to deliver the goods while Thailand could turn out to be the dark horse and ready to turn the tables on the favourites.

GROUP D: DENMARK, MALAYSIA, HONG KONG CHINA, ALGERIA

Denmark, with world No.1 Viktor Axelsen at the forefront, along with Anders Antonsen, Rasmus Gemke and double pairs of Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen and Rasmus Kjaer/Frederik Sogaard, could spoil the party for Malaysia and Hong Kong China.

Malaysia are depending on Lee Zi Jia to provide the opening points and in the absence Ng Tze Yong, have no choice but to secure crucial points in the second singles and two doubles pairs of Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik and Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin.

In Lee Cheuk Yiu and Ng Ka Long Angus, Hong Kong China could pose great threats to the Group’s strong contenders.

CHINA SET TO RULE IN UBER CUP

The battle for women’s badminton supremacy is set to be a three-cornered fight as China, Japan and Korea are expected to clash it out for the 30th edition’s crown. Thailand meanwhile, are regarded as the dark horse with Pornpawee Chochuwong, Ratchanok Intanon and Supanida Katethong ready to go all out and repeat their 2018 achievement of reaching the finals.

However, it could still be far-fetched as statistics and recent results suggest that China are too hot to handle and ready to reclaim its title in Chengdu.

China, Korea and Japan were clearly dominant in the last 29 editions with the trio winning 24 out of the 29 titles. China’s Olympic champion Chen Yufei, Korea’s world champion An Se Young and Japan’s former world No.1 Akane Yamaguchi will once again be under spotlight to deliver for their team.

GROUP A: CHINA, INDIA, CANADA, SINGAPORE

China are at the pinnacle with 15 titles and despite being drawn together with India, looked set to rule the courts. The team’s recent achievement in Badminton Asia’s flagship event – Badminton Asia Championships 2024 – proved their depth with Chen Yufei, He Bing Jiao, Han Yue and Wang Zhiyi and doubles pair of Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan and Liu Shen Shu/Tan Ning looked unstoppable.

On the other hand, the young Indian squad, without star players like Pusarla V Sindhu, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto face the mammoth task of turning the tables on the favourites and are expected to battle out against Singapore and Canada for the Group’s second.

GROUP B: THAILAND, CHINESE TAIPEI, MALAYSIA, AUSTRALIA

Thailand appear to be the team to beat and barring upsets, the squad, led by their most experienced stars Ratchanok Intanon, Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Supanida Katethong and Pornpawee Chochuwong are set to get past their group ties, along with Chinese Taipei who are banking their hopes on talismanic star Tai Tzu Ying, to carry them through to the quarterfinals.

GROUP C: JAPAN, INDONESIA, HONG KONG CHINA, UGANDA

Former champion Japan, seem to have the edge and depth this time with hopes on their two-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi, Aya Ohori, Nozomi Okuhara and in-form pair Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida to deliver the desired results. Also, the presence of their rising sensation Tomoka Miyazaki certainly comes at a right and serves as a major boost to the team.

Three-time champion Indonesia, led by Gregoria Mariska Tunjung and doubles pair of Apriyani Rahayu/Siti Fadia Ramadhanti are also a strong force and could complete their group campaign as champions and hopefully, end their long 28-year title drought since their last victory in 1996.

GROUP D: KOREA, DENMARK, USA, MEXICO

For reigning champion Korea, the task of defending their title seems to be a daunting one, given that China, eager to reclaim the title they lost in 2022, are on the rise with a full-strength squad.

Korea’s source of strength clearly lies in world No. 1 An Se-young and their two doubles pairs of Baek Han Na/Lee So Hee and Kim So Yeong/Kong Hee Yong. Korea should have no trouble clearing their preliminary hurdles, along with Denmark, who has Højmark Kjaersfeldt and Mia Blichfeldt and doubles pairs like Maiken Fruergaard and Sara Thygesen to depend on.

FULL SCHEDULE (Local China’s time)

THOMAS CUP

Saturday 27 April

• 8:30am Group D: Malaysia v Hong Kong, China

• 8:30am Group A: Republic of Korea v Canada

• 1:00pm Group A: People’s Republic of China v Australia

• 1:00pm Group D: Denmark v Algeria

• 6:00pm Group C: Indonesia v England

• 6:00pm Group C: India v Thailand

Sunday 28 April

• 8:30am Group B: Japan v Czechia

• 1:00pm Group D: Denmark v Hong Kong, China

• 1:00pm Group B: Chinese Taipei v Germany

• 1:00pm Group A: Republic of Korea v Australia

• 6:00pm Group A: People’s Republic of China v Canada

• 6:00pm Group D: Malaysia v Algeria

Monday 29 April

• 9:30am Group C: Indonesia v Thailand

• 9:30am Group C: India v England

• 5:00pm Group B: Japan v Germany

• 5:00pm Group B: Chinese Taipei v Czechia

Tuesday 30 April

• 9:30am Group A: Canada v Australia

• 9:30am Group D: Hong Kong, China v Algeria

• 5:00pm Group A: People’s Republic of China v Republic of Korea

• 5:00pm Group D: Denmark v Malaysia

Wednesday 1 May

• 5:00pm Group C: Indonesia v India

• 5:00pm Group B: Japan v Chinese Taipei

• 5:00pm Group C: Thailand v England

• 5:00pm Group B: Germany v Czechia

Thursday 2 May

• 5:00pm: Quarter-finals

Friday 3 May

• 5:00pm: Quarter-finals

Saturday 4 May

• 5:00pm: Semi-finals

Sunday 5 May

• 6:00pm: Final

UBER CUP

Saturday 27 April

• 8:30am Group A: People’s Republic of China v Singapore

• 8:30am Group C: Japan v Uganda

• 1:00pm Group C: Indonesia v Hong Kong, China

• 1:00pm Group A: India v Canada

• 6:00pm Group D: Republic of Korea v Mexico

• 6:00pm Group D: Denmark v United States

Sunday 28 April

• 8:30am Group B: Chinese Taipei v Malaysia

• 8:30am Group A: India v Singapore

• 8:30am Group B: Thailand v Australia

• 1:00pm Group A: People’s Republic of China v Canada

• 6:00pm Group D: Denmark v Mexico

• 6:00pm Group D: Republic of Korea v USA

Monday 29 April

• 9:30am Group C: Japan v Hong Kong, China

• 9:30am Group B: Chinese Taipei v Australia

• 5:00pm Group B: Thailand v Malaysia

• 5:00pm Group C: Indonesia v Uganda

Tuesday 30 April

• 9:30am Group A: People’s Republic of China v India

• 9:30am Group D: Republic of Korea v Denmark

• 5:00pm Group A: Canada v Singapore

• 5:00pm Group D: United States v Mexico

Wednesday 1 May

• 9:30am Group C: Japan v Indonesia

• 9:30am Group B: Thailand v Chinese Taipei

• 9:30am Group B: Malaysia v Australia

• 9:30am Group C: Hong Kong, China v Uganda

Thursday 2 May

• 9:30am: Quarter-finals

Friday 3 May

• 9:30am: Quarter-finals

Saturday 4 May

• 9:30am: Semi-finals

Sunday 5 May

• 9:30am: Final

For details on schedules and results, click here: https://bwf.tournamentsoftware.com/sport/tournament.aspx?id=6f316812-3674-4e44-b5a5-7770d9ffeae

