The indomitable Paulo Domingos Gali da Costa Freitas will once again provide much of the thrust for Timor Leste at next month’s AFF Under-23 Championship that will be held in Cambodia.

The 17-year-old was the live wire for Timor Leste at the recent AFF Suzuki Cup even though the team did not fare as well as expected.

Nevertheless, Gali was once again a revelation with his excellent first touch and ball control as he provided a handful of memorable moments for the Timorese.

24 players who played at the last AFC U23 qualifiers will form the Timor Leste squad as they look to make their presence felt in Group A against hosts Cambodia, Philippines and Brunei DS.

This will be the second time Cambodia will be playing hosts in three editions of the championship after the last edition in 2019.

AFF UNDER-23 CHAMPIONSHIP

GROUP A: Cambodia, Timor Leste, Philippines and Brunei DS

GROUP B: Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and Laos

GROUP C: Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore

