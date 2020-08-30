Rhyan Grant’s extraordinary winner clinched an unprecedented fifth Hyundai A-League Championship for Sydney FC after the Premiers edged Melbourne City 1-0 in extra-time of a dramatic Grand Final.

Grant claimed the 2020 Joe Marston medal as the player of the match after chesting Luke Brattan’s magnificent pass beyond Tom Glover in the 100th minute of a pulsating content, as the Sky Blues locked out the first-time Grand Finalists to break City hearts and become only the second team to successfully defend the coveted, 15-year-old title.

Clad in the traditional red and white colours of Melbourne Heart, a shade over 10 years since their inaugural match, Erick Mombaerts’ side came out flying in their Grand Final debut in front of a restricted crowd of 7,500 at Bankwest Stadium, overwhelming the Sydney FC midfield and stretching their defence in a breathless opening 45 minutes.

The scoreline could have been different when Harrison Delbridge’s 20th-minute strike had Sydney goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne beat but the City defender’s euphoric celebrations were cut short. Following a VAR review, the goal was chalked off with Lachlan Wales judged to be standing in an offside position as the defending Champions breathed a sigh of relief.

