Back in the stadium where she set her European 10,000m record of 29:36.67 last October, Sifan Hassan continued to make history by smashing the world record with a time of 29:06.82* in Hengelo on Sunday (6).

Racing at the FBK Games – a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting – and with the world record always within her sights, the double world champion took more than 10 seconds off the 29:17.45 global mark for the 25-lap event which had been set by Almaz Ayana at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

On world record pace from the start, the Dutch star began behind pacemakers Diane van Es and Jackline Rotich, with Van Es taking the lead group through 1000m in 2:56.12.

Rotich was then to the fore, leading through 2000m in 8:47.91, but soon after Hassan was clearly wanting to push the pace. With 19 laps to go she had passed the pacemaker and was following the Wavelight technology, steadily ticking off the laps.

She went through halfway in 14:38.75 and continued to up the pace, eventually crossing the finish line in 29:06.82 before raising her hands to the air and sinking to the track in delight.

“Wow, to run this world record here today in Hengelo is something I could only dream of,” she said. “It’s the perfect confirmation of the hard work we’ve put in getting ready for Tokyo. I am so happy to share this record in front of my Dutch fans. I am so happy!”

Hassan adds this latest mark to her world records in the mile, one hour event and road 5km.

*Subject to the usual ratification procedure

