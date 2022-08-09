IC Markets, one of the world’s largest Forex CFD brokers, has today been announced by World Rugby as an Official Global Partner for Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022, taking place in Cape Town, South Africa on 9 -11 September.

Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 will be played over three days in iconic Cape Town and feature 24 men’s and 16 women’s teams from around the world. IC Markets joins DHL, Castle Lite, FNB and Tudor as a Global Partner.

An estimated 165,000 fans are expected to attend the event, which will take on a festival atmosphere on a global scale. The three-day carnival of thrilling, fast-paced rugby sevens action will help to mark the reopening of South Africa to tourism following the pandemic.

Reflecting IC Markets’ strength in technology and analytics, IC Markets will be associated with the match statistics during the tournament, which aligns with the company’s creed: ”Our Strength is in the Numbers”

IC Markets operates in 200 countries around the world. Its +200,000 active traders take advantage of IC Markets’ competitive pricing, low spreads and ultra-fast institutional grade trading, totaling USD$1.11 Trillion in volume traded (March 2022).

IC Markets has long been a supporter of sport and this new partnership follows the sponsorship of ‘The Ashes’ held in Sydney, Australia 2022, and Spain’s La Liga and Germany’s Bundesliga professional leagues, in the 2021/22 season.

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said “Rugby World Cup Sevens is all set to be a record-breaking celebration of rugby sevens welcoming players, teams and fans from right across the globe. We are delighted to welcome IC Markets as a Global Partner to what promises to be an unforgettable event in Cape Town.”

IC Markets CEO Andrew Budzinski said the company was pleased to have secured the opportunity to become a Global Partner for the Rugby World Cup Sevens: “This a fantastic opportunity to be a part of the reopening of South Africa, and we recognise the Rugby World Cup Sevens values as a highly-competitive and innovative sport, strongly aligned with IC Markets business objectives.”

The last few remaining tickets for the event can be purchased here

For more event information visit www.rwcsevens.com

WORLD RUGBY

