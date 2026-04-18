Herrera sets the tone for the Dutch WorldWCR weekend, securing pole position at the historic Assen TT Circuit.



Superpole Highlights:

Reigning WorldWCR champion Maria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) means business at Assen, with the Spaniard dominating Friday’s practice and Superpole to bank her second consecutive pole of the 2026 season (1’47.031).



(Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) means business at Assen, with the Spaniard dominating Friday’s practice and Superpole to bank her second consecutive pole of the 2026 season (1’47.031). Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) put up a good fight but will start Race 1 in P2 after closing the qualifying session less than three tenths from Herrera .



(Ampito Crescent Yamaha) put up a good fight but will start Race 1 in P2 after closing the qualifying session less than three tenths from . Despite being unfamiliar with the Assen track, championship leader Paola Ramos (Klint Racing Team) put in a very strong performance to bag the final spot on the front row of the Race 1 starting grid.



(Klint Racing Team) put in a very strong performance to bag the final spot on the front row of the Race 1 starting grid. Full Throttle Racing’s Tayla Relph maximized the 25 minutes of track time to secure fourth place, less than a tenth behind Spanish rookie Ramos .



maximized the 25 minutes of track time to secure fourth place, less than a tenth behind Spanish rookie . The Australian will be joined on the second row by regular frontrunners Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94-YAMAHA) and Sara Sanchez (Hadden Racing Team).



(GMT94-YAMAHA) and (Hadden Racing Team). Roberta Ponziani (Klint Racing Team), Pakita Ruiz (PR46+1 Racing Team) and Natalia Rivera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) will line up on row three, just ahead of Astrid Madrigal (Pons Italika Racing FIMLA) who rounds out the top ten.

P1 | Maria Herrera | Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR | 1’47.031

“The way we’ve started the weekend is incredible. I feel relaxed and have the feeling on the bike, so I’m very happy with the work done. We need to keep going though, because Beatriz and Paola will be there in the race for sure. This is a long track, so it’ll be tough, but I have the pace. With the long straight, it’ll be hard to build a gap, but my plan is to stay strong and ready to battle in the final part of the race. I think we’re in for two interesting races this weekend, and although I want dry conditions, I would hope to feel confident in the rain too.”



P2 | Beatriz Neila | Ampito Crescent Yamaha | 1’47.312

“I’m happy because I started with good feeling this morning. There was a bit more of a gap in practice, but we were able to close that this afternoon. I set a quick qualifying time and was also able to complete some consistently fast laps, so I’m pleased with that. I think I can run with Maria tomorrow; it remains to be seen whether there’s a group of us tomorrow, but I will do my best whatever happens!”



P3 | Paola Ramos | Klint Racing Team | 1’47.789

“It’s my first time here at Assen, so free practice was my very first experience of it. Qualifying was difficult but I’m happy because I’m not too far from Maria and Beatriz in terms of lap times. I think we’ll see some good racing tomorrow. Maria will definitely try to break away, but if we can stick with her, we’re in for a good battle. I like this type of track and am enjoying riding here.”

Superpole Results

1. Maria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) 1’47.031s

2. Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) +0.281s

3. Paola Ramos (Klint Racing Team) +0.758s

4. Talya Relph (Full Throttle Racing) +0.782s

5. Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94 Yamaha) +1.127s

6. Sara Sanchez (Hadden Racing Team) +1.309s

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