Despite unpredictable weather, the TDF Club launched its 2026 season in Bordeaux on Friday, March 28, with the first Social Ride of the year.

Starting from Matériel-Vélo.com Bordeaux, an official Tour de France store for the past two years, 25 participants set off in rain and wind. Tough conditions that lasted nearly three hours, but did little to dampen the peloton’s motivation.

On the agenda: an 86-kilometre ride, including the final 40 kilometres of Stage 7 of the 2026 Tour de France. A true immersion into the race route, featuring the Côte de Béguey, the only climb of the stage, set among the Bordeaux vineyards.

After the effort came the reward, as the group rode along the Garonne River before reaching Bordeaux city centre, maintaining a friendly and upbeat atmosphere throughout.

The ride concluded with a prize draw, rewarding several participants with exclusive TDF items: a pair of Oakley TDF 2026 sunglasses, a Santini yellow jersey, a bib for L’Étape du Tour, and two VIP passes for the stage finish in Bordeaux this summer.

A successful first event that sets the tone for the 2026 Social Rides season, combining passion, sharing and immersion in the heart of the Tour de France.

👉 Later this week, the TDF Club heads to Nice for another Social Ride, featuring Christophe Riblon

👉 Want to take part in the next Social Rides? Check out the calendar and try your chance to ride with the TDF Club

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