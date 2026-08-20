Vietnam coach Kim Sang-sik will give his players two days off to prepare for Saturday’s first leg of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 final against Thailand after registering a second 2-0 win over Malaysia in Hanoi on Wednesday to qualify for the two-legged title decider.

A double by substitute Nguyễn Xuân Son at Mỹ Đình National Stadium completed the defending champions’ 4-0 aggregate victory over Tan Cheng Hoe’s spirited side to the delight of the sell-out crowd and leave Kim satisfied with his team’s showing.

“The performance today was better than in the first game,” said Kim, who is looking to lead Vietnam to back-to-back titles for the first time. “We had a meeting after the first game and because of that we did better.

“We only had one day’s rest so it was hard to prepare for the game today. I had to change some players to ensure their physical strength.

“Two years ago, we were champions when we won in Thailand and I’m very happy we have reached the final again.

“I have already watched the Thailand team and we will fly to Thailand and we will have two days off. I think the most important thing before the next game is to help the players recover.”

Xuân Son was one of the players left out of the starting line-up by Kim but, after Malaysia goalkeeper Azri Ghani continually frustrated the Vietnamese attack with a superb individual display, the Brazil-born striker was introduced in the 59th minute.

His impact was almost immediate, scoring the opener in the 62nd minute before putting the seal on the win with a minute remaining as he took picked up his fifth goal of the tournament to sit level with team mate Nguyễn Đình Bắc in the scoring charts.

“I want to prepare myself to stay in good condition, be healthy and also help the team all the time,” said Xuân Son, who was named the Hyundai Player of the Match. “If they want me to play 30 minutes or 90 minutes, I’ll be waiting to help the team.”

The loss confirmed Malaysia’s exit at the semi-final stage for the second time in the three most recent competitions but head coach Tan paid tribute to a squad featuring a new generation of players.

“The home game and the 2-0 away game, 2-0 against Vietnam, definitely encouraged me,” said Tan.

“The commitment from the players really made me proud of them. At the same time, you know, Vietnam are the best team. They are the defending champion, they had better preparation.

“Hopefully, after this tournament, my players, especially the young players, will gain from the experience, will gain from the exposure and continue to improve in the future.

“As a coach I’m proud of these young players, they came in and gave me the confidence, gave me the belief that they are the future of the team. We can compete with Vietnam, we can challenge for the result.”

The first leg of the final between Vietnam and Thailand will be played at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on Saturday, with the return leg scheduled for next Wednesday at Mỹ Đình National Stadium in what is the 30th anniversary of the tournament – aseanutdfc.com

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