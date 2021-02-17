The Indonesia Futsal team plans to head to Japan as part of their preparation for the 2021 SEA Games at the end of the year.

The 31st edition of the SEA Games will be held in Vietnam from 21 November to 2 December 2021 with Futsal back in action after being absent two years ago in the Philippines.

“The plan is, one of them we propose is to go to Japan. So hopefully everything can be realised, “said assistant coach Sayan Karmadi.

“There are plans to prepare for international trials, of course we are realistic, especially with a good enough preparation.”

Indonesia have targeted to win both men and women’s Futsal gold medals.

Like this: Like Loading...