Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh, the Chairman of the MHC (Malaysian Hockey Confederation) Competition Committee, has warned that sports bubble violators will be blacklisted.

The MHC will be putting in place strict rules of sports bubble concept for the Malaysia Hockey League, scheduled for 11 March to 3 April 2021.

“If we find any player violating the sports bubble rules, they will be blacklisted and will not be able to participate in the tournament or re-enter the location of the competition,” said Anil.

“I hope no coaches or players who are already in the centralised location do not come out at will. It was not easy for us to get approval (from MKN) to organize this tournament, so we hope that everyone will cooperate with the ruling.

“About 600 players, coaches and officials will gather at one location that we will announce soon.”

Anil explained that all expenses such as accommodation, transportation and meals will be fully borne by MHC which will cost about RM300,000.

