Indonesia joined Australia in the third round qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 following the end of the second-round group matches this evening.

Indonesia’s 2-0 win over the Philippines tonight at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium saw the home team finishing second in Group F behind Iraq.

Thom Haye put Shin Tae-yong’s side in front before a header from defender Rizky Ridho doubled the home side’s advantage to the delight of the more than 64,000 fans.

It will be Indonesia’s first foray into the third round qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup.

In the meantime, it was heartbreak for Thailand despite beating Singapore 3-1 in their Group C tie at the Rajamangala Stadium.

The victory drew Thailand level on eight points with China PR but with both teams having an identical goal difference, the Southeast Asian side finished third on the head-to-head ratio.

On the other hand, Malaysia came from behind to defeat Chinese Taipei 3-1 in Group D at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Despite the win, Malaysia are almost certain to miss out on the third round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers as only a seven-goal defeat for the Kyrgyz Republic against Oman later on Tuesday will enable the Southeast Asian side to progress.

FULLTIME RESULTS

DPR Korea 4-1 Myanmar

Thailand 3-1 Singapore

Malaysia 3-1 Chinese Taipei

Indonesia 2-0 Philippines

Australia 5-0 Palestine

