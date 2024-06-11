Aidan Heslop of the UK dives from the 27.5 metre platform on the Institute of Contemporary Arts building during the final competition day of the second stop of the 2024 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Boston, USA.

Catalin Preda of Romania dives from the 27.5 metre platform on the Institute of Contemporary Arts building during the third competition day of the second stop of the 2024 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Boston, USA.

Brit returns to winning ways in Boston as Australian secures 36th career win.

Australia’s Rhiannan Iffland and Aidan Heslop of Great Britain came out on top as the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series celebrated its milestone 100th stop in Boston on Saturday, while Americans Kaylea Arnett and James Lichtenstein delighted the home fans with runner-up spots.

Here is all you need to know:

After finishing second in the season-opening event two weeks ago in Athens, Iffland was back to her brilliant best in Boston Harbour as she chalked up her 36th win in 45 stops courtesy of a near-flawless Back 3 Somersaults 2 Twist Pike in the final round.



Iffland said: “After the first stop in Greece I had to go back and really do some hard work. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy, and it wasn’t, but it feels good to be back and I wasn’t ready to settle for second place. The pressure’s coming and the young girls are diving super well.”



The 32-year-old was pushed all the way by newcomer Arnett who excelled in front of her home crowd as she consistently earned high scores from the judges across four rounds of diving. This was enough to secure second place from Canada’s Molly Carlson and become just the third female wildcard in World Series history to make the podium on her debut.



Arnett, 31, said: “I’m just thrilled to be here and to do my dives as well as I did, this is awesome.”



In the men’s competition. Heslop had the perfect response to a disappointing season opener where he finished sixth. The Brit secured his maiden World Series victory in Boston two years ago and was back on the top step of the podium after executing an impressive Back 4 Somersaults 3 Twists Pike with the day’s final 27m dive.



Despite seeing two of his perennial rivals – Romanians Constantin Popovici and Catalin Preda – withdraw through injury during the competition, Heslop was still pushed all the way as local talent Lichtenstein produced his best-ever showing to secure second place.



Coupled with his third place two weeks ago, it’s a result that thrusts the 29-year-old into a surprise lead in the overall standings. Independent athlete, Nikita Fedotov, completed the top three with his first podium appearance since Paris last June.



Heslop, 22, said: “I went into Athens with a bit too much pressure on myself and I wanted to come here and have a bit more fun. That’s what seems to put me in the right mindset to do these good dives, so that’s how I’m going to stay for the rest of the season.”



The next stop in the 2024 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series will be in Italy’s beautiful Polignano a Mare on June 30.



Boston women’s top three

Rhiannan Iffland AUS 366.15 points Kaylea Arnett (W) USA 349.45 Molly Carlson CAN 348.55

2024 women’s standings (after 2 of 8 events) Rhiannan Iffland AUS 37 points Molly Carlson CAN 33 Simone Leathead CAN 22

Boston men’s top three Aidan Heslop GBR 451.55 points James Lichtenstein USA 444.80 Nikita Fedotov IAT 397.95

2024 men’s standings (after 2 of 8 events) James Lichtenstein USA 30 points Aidan Heslop GBR 27 Constantin Popovici ROU 22

Like this: Like Loading...