Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong knows he faces a race against time to prepare his exhausted players for their Olympic Games showdown against Guinea next Thursday after slipping to a 2-1 loss to Iraq in the third-place playoff at the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024™.

Tae-yong’s side lost in extra-time despite taking the lead through Ivar Jenner after goals from Zaid Tehseen and Ali Jasim earned the Iraqis the last of Asia’s three guaranteed berths at the Games in Paris.

However, the Indonesians can still qualify for the Olympics with victory over the African side in Paris, with Tae-yong aware it will take a major effort to revitalise his players over the coming week.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_u23_asian_cup/news/indonesias_shin_shifts_focus_to_guinea_playoff.html

