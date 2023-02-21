The Indonesia women’s national team will take on Saudi Arabia in a friendly match tomorrow, 22 February 2023.

The game against Saudi Arabia will be played at Prince Mohamed Bin Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

“The agenda for the women’s national team is in the long term. So we have to prepare ourselves including the rolling out of a competition because the national team is created from a good competitive atmosphere,” said newly elected PSSI President Erick Thohir.

A total of 27 players were called by women’s national team head coach Rudy Eka Priyambada for the game against Saudi Arabia.

