Host Thailand will be up against Asian powerhouse Japan and African side Mozambique in Group A of the NSDF Futsal Championship 2023.

Thailand are 24th in the world and fourth in Asia while Japan are currently ranked no. 13 in the world and second in Asia.

Mozambique are ranked 69th in the world and fifth in Africa.

Group B is Iran, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Iran are Asia’s top-ranked team and who are also ranked seventh in the world while Egypt are 33rd in the world and second in Africa.

Saudi Arabia are 64th in the world and 13th in Asia.

The opening match of the NSDF Futsal Championship 2023 will see Iran taking on Saudi Arabia on 1 March 2023 at the Eastern National Sports Training Centre in Pattaya.

