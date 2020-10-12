The competition was intense on the first day of the 100PLUS National Junior Ranking Challenge 2020 as players jostled for positions in the ranking order.

And top seed Jacky Kok Jing Hong certainly did not disappoint in the boys’ singles when he managed to win both his matches on the day in spite of the fierce oppositions.

In the morning, Jacky overcame Jimmy Wong 21-16, 21-12 before extending his winning record with a 21-11, 21-13 win over Muhd ​​Fazriq Mohd Razif.

“I went into the matches today without feeling any pressure. I was focused on just winning one point at a time as I feel that the competition in Group A is very keen. Everybody wants to win,” said Jacky afterwards.

“We started training last July and we are really excited to play competitively so as to regain the momentum we lost during the long break.”

But the two points from two matches won were not enough for Jacky Kok to take the top spot in Group A as he is currently down on third behind second-placed Ong Zhen Yi and leader Ong Ken Yon.

Group B saw the domination of Eogene Ewe Eon who also scored a perfect 100% record from two matches played.

Eogene smashed Muhd ​​Adam Shah 21-16, 21-15 in the morning session before closing the first day of competition with a second victory when he staged a fightback to overcome Rex Hooi Shao Herng 19-21, 21-19, 21-9.

In Group A of the girls’ singles, Khor Jin Weng took firm control of the standings after recording beating Joanne Ng May Yin with a straight-set victory 21-8, 21-15.

Meanwhile in Group B, the competition was fierce involving two credible players where Siti Nurshuhaini Azman led the group after securing victory in two matches today.

Nurshuhaini started the day with a 21-15, 21-14 win over Lim Yi Wei before beating Chan Wen Tse 23-21, 21-15 in the afternoon session.

“The morning session was quite easy for me but it was harder in the afternoon because I was a little slow to take control the game,” said Nurshuhaini.

“Overall, I still have a lot to do because there are some good players out there, especially Loh Zhi Wei.”

Zhi Wei came out easy 21-11, 21-10 winner over Chong Jie Yu to keep pace with Nurshuhaini.

Over in Group C of the girls’ singles, Siti Zulaikha Mohd Azmi showed her quality with two wins from two matches – beating Wong Lily 21-9, 21-13 in the morning and then Adiyna Anuar 21-16, 21-16 in the afternoon.

In the men’s doubles, Beh Chun Meng-Goh Boon Sze bounced back to beat Kok Jia Cheng-Ooi Yi Hern 21-9, 21-13 to lead the group.

A total of 75 singles players, as well as boys’ and girls’ doubles players under the age of 18-years-old, are at camp at the Juara Stadium in Bukit Kiara from October 12 to 16 for the group stage of the 100PLUS National Junior Ranking Challenge 2020.

The playoffs have been scheduled for October 20-23 which will determine the ranking of the players in each division.

The top three boys’ singles players and the top two players in the girls’ singles category in each group will be eligible to play in the ‘playoff’ stage of the tournament.

They will also get to play against the national back up players from November 3 to 6 at the Malaysian Badminton Academy (BAM).

The 100PLUS National Junior Ranking Challenge 2020 is the first competition held behind closed doors involving teenage players.

RESULTS (MORNING SESSION)

7:30 AM BS-A – Ong Zhen Yi vs Anson Cheong (21-9, 21-11)

7:30 AM BS-A – Ong Ken Yon vs Chia Jeng Hon (21-15, 21-10)

7:30 AM BS-A – Chua Kim Sheng vs Justin Hoh (20-22, 21-12, 21-17)

7:30 AM BS-A – Poopathi Velayutham vs Muhd Fazriq (21-19, 21-9)

7:30 AM BS-A – Jacky Kok Jing Hong vs Jimmy Wong (21-16, 21-12)

7:30 AM BS-B – Dylan Ooi Ding Sheng vs Jan Jireh Lee (21-14,14-21, 21-19)

7:30 AM BS-B – Low Han Chen vs Ferdinan Ramno (21-17, 21-13)

7:30 AM BS-B – Eogene Ewe Eon vs Muhd Adam Shah (21-16, 21-15)

7:30 AM BS-B – Rex Hooi Shao Herng vs Muhd Faiq (21-14, 21-8)

7:30 AM GS-A – Khor Jing Wen vs Joanne Ng May Yin (21-8, 21-15)

7:30 AM GS-A – Myisha Mohd Khairul vs Tan Zhing Yi (8-21, 21-13, 21-18)

7:30 AM GS-B – Chan Wen Tse vs Tan Shen Thing (21-13, 24-22)

7:30 AM GS-B – Siti Nurshuhaini vs Lim Yi Wei (21-15, 21-14)

7:30 AM GS-B – Ong Xin Yee vs Chong Jie Yu (21-11, 21-13)

7:30 AM BD – Beh Chun Meng-Goh Boon Zhe vs Bryan Jeremy-Liew Xun (21-9, 21-13)

7:30 AM BD – Muhd Haikal-Wan Muhd Arif vs Kok Jia Cheng+Ooi Yi Hern (12-21, 21-15, 21-17)

9:00 AM BS-C – Aaron Tai vs Kang Khai Xing (21-18, 26-24)

9:00 AM BS-C – Yeow Chun Cher vs Tamilarasukumar (21-10, 13-21, 21-17)

9:00 AM BS-C – Hanz Haiqal vs Kee Is Qian (21-12, 21-18)

9:00 AM BS-D – Lim Wei Hou vs Chee Hong Wei (21-14, 22-20)

9:00 AM BS-D – Ayu Fu Sheng vs Mohd Amzar Hakimi (19-21, 21-10, 21-17)

9:00 AM BS-D – Lee Yen Wei vs Low Hao Feng (22-20, 21-9)

9:00 AM GS-D – Noraqilah Maisarah vs Christine Lam (21-17, 14-21, 21-17)

9:00 AM GS-D – Shaneesa Shahidi vs Yeap Phoi Lin (21-15, 21-19)

9:00 AM GS-C – Siti Zulaikha vs Wong Lily (21-9, 21-13)

9:00 AM GS-C – Adiyna Anuar vs Tan Zhing Hui (21-18, 13-21, 21-18)

9:00 AM GS-C – Oo Shan Zi vs Carmen Ting (21-11, 21-18)

RESULTS (AFTERNOON SESSION)

3:00 PM BS-A – Jacky Kok Jing Hong vs Muhd Fazriq (21-11, 21-13)

3:00 PM BS-A – Ong Zhen Yi vs Chi Jeng Hon (21-16, 14-21, 21-17)

3:00 PM BS-A – Ong Ken Yon vs Chua Kim Sheng (19-21, 21-18, 21-14)

3:00 PM BS-A – Justin Hoh vs Poopathi Velayutham (21-19, 22-20)

3:00 PM BS-A – Jimmy Wong vs Anson Cheong (21-12, 21-11)

3:00 PM BS-B – Eogene Ewe Eon vs Rex Hooi Shao Herng (19-21, 21-19, 21-9)

3:00 PM BS-B – Dylan Ooi Ding Sheng vs Low Han Chen (21-14, 21-10)

3:00 PM BS-B – Muhd Adam Shah vs Ferdinan Ramno (21-18, 21-19)

3:00 PM BS-B – Muhd Faiq vs Jan Jireh Lee (17-21, 21-13, 21-6)

3:00 PM GS-B – Loh Zhi Wei vs Chong Jie Yu (21-11, 21-10)

3:00 PM GS-B – Siti Nurshuihaini vs Chan Wen Tse (23-21, 21-15)

3:00 PM GS-B – Ong Xin Yee vs Lim Yi Wei (18-21, 21-19, 21-16)

4:30 PM BS-C – Lok Hong Quan vs Hanz Haiqal (21-23, 21-17, 21-17)

4:30 PM BS-C – Aaron Tai vs Tamilarasukumar (21-14, 21-11)

4:30 PM BS-C – Yeow Chun Cher vs Kee Is Qian (22-20, 21-19)

4:30 PM BS-D – Kong Teck Joon vs Lee Yen Wei (21-18, 23-21)

4:30 PM BS-D – Lim Wei Hou vs Mohd Amzar Hakimi (21-18, 23-21)

4:30 PM BS-D – Ayu Fu Sheng vs Low Hao Feng (21-13, 21-14)

4:30 PM GS-D – Yeap Phoi Lin vs Christine Lam (21-15, 21-18)

4:30 PM GS-D – Shaneesa Shahidi vd Noraqilah Maisarah (21-18, 21-9)

4:30 PM GS-C – Siti Zulaikha vs Adiyna Anuar (21-16, 21-16)

4:30 PM GS-C – Oo Shan Zi vs Tan Zhing Hui (21-14, 14-21, 21-18)

4:30 PM GS-C – Carmen Ting vs Wong Lily (21-14, 21-6)

