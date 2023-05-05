Malaysia and Cambodia will play in the final of the men’s 50 overs competition on Sunday at the AZ Group Cricket Oval in Phnom Penh.

The Cambodians are led by several Pakistanis and Indian origin players in their chase for the SEA Games gold medal. They defeated Indonesia by 129 runs to qualify for the final while the Malaysians, led by skipper Ahmad Faiz Noor, defeated Thailand by seven wickets.

The Malaysians will also face Cambodia in the T20 final on May 11.

“We don’t think about our opponents. We just want to play well and get the desired results. “I believe we have the team that can rise to the occasion and get the better of any team in the Sea Games.”

“How we play in the final is very important, we need to bat and also bowl equally well,” said Virandeep Singh who scored an unbeaten 116 runs against the Indonesians.

