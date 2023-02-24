Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) picked up their sixth crown of the Malaysia Charity Shield in a row after beating Terengganu 2-0 at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium last night.

The Southern Tigers grabbed the lead through Juan Muniz after just five minutes before 2022 Golden Boot winner Bergson Da Silva then rounded the night off with the second goal in the 57th minute.

The victory gave JDT their eighth overall Charity Shield title following earlier wins in 2015 and 2016.

They are now ranked alongside Selangor with the same number of eight titles each since the inception of the Charity Shield or Piala Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah in 1985.

#AFF

#FAM

#MFL

Like this: Like Loading...