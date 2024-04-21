Vietnam made the cut to the quarterfinals of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 in spite of their 2-1 loss to host Thailand in their final Group A tie that was played at the Hua Mark Stadium.

With Thailand winning the group with a perfect record of nine points from three matches played, Vietnam’s slim defeat to the host meant that they made the cut to the next round ahead of Myanmar who edged China 3-1 in the other group tie.

Muhammad Osamanmusa found the back of the net for Thailand in the 12th minute making good on the cross from Jirawat Sornwichian as Vietnam then replied with the equaliser almost immediately after the restart through Tu Minh Quang.

However, there was no stopping Thailand from hauling in the full points off Worasak Srirangpirot’s hard work at the half hour.

In the meantime at the Bangkok Arena, Myanmar’s 3-1 victory over China was still not enough to see them through as they were shown the exit on an inferior goal difference to Vietnam.

It was China who grabbed the lead in the 10th minute when Yakepujiang Maimaiti powered home Xie Zhuozhuang’s corner.

Nyein Myein Soe fired in the 14th minute equaliser as Hlaing Min Tun then gave Myanmar the lead just two minutes later.

With the scored at 2-1 at the half, Ko Ko Lwin then wrapped up things up in the 34th minute as he capitalised on China’s failed power play to score.

