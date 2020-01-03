Youth Olympic gold medallist and national women’s singles ace, Goh Jin Wei visited her former alma mater, SMK Seri Hartamas, where she gave away tickets to students for this week’s Perodua Malaysia Masters presented by Daihatsu at the Axiata Arena from Jan 7 to 12.

Jin Wei, 19-years-old, handed over a total of 120 tickets for the school’s students to watch the world’s top players in action this week. With priceless Tokyo Olympic qualifying points up for grabs, the world’s top players have all signed up to compete.

The SMK Seri Hartamas students will get a chance to catch Jin Wei in action this week as she was recently given the green light by her doctor to compete again, following a major surgery three months ago. Jin Wei will compete in the qualifying competition which starts on Jan 7.

Jin Wei is eager to pick up from where she left off and get her Olympic dream back on track. And a decent start this week will help. For the record, Jin Wei performed remarkably in last year’s Perodua Malaysia Masters presented by Daihatsu where she reached the semi-finals after disposing of Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) and He Bingjiao (China). She, however, fell to eventual champion Ratchanok Inthanon of Thailand in the last four.

“I’m happy to be back to my old school. It brings back a lot of memories of my time here, I learn a lot from this school,” said Jin Wei who added that she was pleased to be able to provide some complimentary tickets to the school. “I hope they can come and support us and see the national team perform.”

On her return to action, Jin Wei explained that it will take some time to recover. “My current condition is at about 75 percent. I have to work harder to get back to 100 percent and even better. I don’t want to rush things at this stage,

Jin Wei is happy to have a chance at playing in the Malaysia Masters and said just wanted want to enjoy the tournament. “I am not putting put any expectations on myself because I have not fully recovered, but its good platform for me to asses and see how my body is recovering.”

Also present at the school today were SMK Seri Hartamas Headmistress, Pn Suzieany Mohd Haris, and Co Curriculum Administrative Assistant, Pn Rohana Md Noh.

Meanwhile, badminton fans are reminded that it is free entry for matches on Jan 7.

Ticket charges will only be applied for all matches starting from Jan 8 to the final date on Jan 12. Tickets are priced starting from RM 49 to RM 289 with the following categories (upper, lower, premium) while for students aged between 4 and 18-years-old (born between 2001 and 2017) need only to pay between RM 13 to RM 74 depending on the ticket class.

For the first time too, season passes have also been made available. For further information, please click on to http://www.myticket.asia/