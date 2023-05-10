Ng Jing Xuen delivered a historic first for Malaysia after securing the gold in the women’s individual golf competition at the Cambodia SEA Games.

The 15-year-old defeated reigning women’s Amateur Asia Pacific champion Eila Galitsky of Thailand in a play-off at the Garden City Golf Club today.

Jing Xuen is the first Malaysian woman golfer to win the golf competition in the biennial Games. Another Malaysian, Foong Zi Yu, claimed the bronze medal.

Malcolm Ting also took silver for Malaysia in the men’s individual competition behind Vietnam’s Khanh Hung Le. His compatriot Nguyen Anh Minh took the bronze.

Ervin Chang was the first Malaysian to win the gold medal at the men’s individual event at the 2021 edition in Hanoi, Vietnam, last year.

