LEE Yiat Qing made a golden splash in her debut at the SEA Games. The 15-year-old won the women’s 10m platform gold at the Morodok Techo Aquatics Centre.

The Kuala Lumpur-born athlete amassed 253.80 points to finish ahead of Bui Thi Hong Giang of Vietnam (242.20 points) for silver while Gladies Lariesa Garina Haga of Indonesia took bronze (228.00 points).

While most attention was on her senior, Nur Eilisha Rania Muhammad Abrar Raj, Yiat Qing, who often dives in the 3m springboard event, rose to the occasion as she splashed her way to gold for the national diving camp.

For Nur Eilisha, it was just not her day as her poor fourth dive took a toll on her bid to get a podium finish after scoring 227.05 points to finish fourth out of seven divers.

Muhammad Syafiq Puteh emerged top in the men’s 3-metre springboard individual to bring Malaysia gold No 7. He accumulated an overall score of 381.35 points from six dives for his first individual triumph after winning the 3m springboard synchronised mixed gold with Jasmine Lai at the 2017 KL Games.

Malaysia completed a 1-2 finish in the men’s 3m springboard individual today when Gabriel Gilbert Daim took silver with 375.30 points. Thailand’s Chawanwat Juntaphadawon settled for bronze with 340.35 points.

