THE Malaysian women’s 4x100m team set a new national record en route to winning the bronze medal in the Cambodian SEA Games at Morodok Techo Stadium here today.

The quartet of Azreen Nabila Alias, Zaidatul Husniah Zulkifli, Nur Afrina Mohd Rizal and Nur Aishah Rofina Aling clocked 44.58s, surpassing the old mark of 45.18s set at the Asian Championships in 2017.

Thailand won the gold in 44.24s, followed by Vietnam (44.51s).

“The target was to smash the national record, and we achieved it today. We are delighted, although it is only a bronze,” said Zaidatul.

The men’s 4×100m quartet of Khairul Hafiz Jantan, Haiqal Hanafi, Jonathan Nyepa and Zulfiqar Ismail clocked 39.36s for the bronze medal.

Indonesia (39.11s) and Thailand won gold and silver, respectively.

