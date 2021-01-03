Professional singles player Soong Joo Ven took the men’s singles crown of the Top Glove Purple League Pro-Am 2020 after beating Iskandar Zulkarnain in the final today.

In the series of final matches that were played at the Precinct 11 Neighbourhood Complex in Putrajaya, the day started with the men’s singles with top seed Joo Ven taking on second seed Iskandar.

And it was an intense final with Joo Ven winning the first set as Iskandar then staged a fightback to dominate the next two sets.

But after battling for over an hour, Joo Ven was crowned the men’s singles champion after winning the final 3-2 (11-10, 10-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-10) to take home the RM 10 000 cash prize.

While Joo Ven fulfilled his top billing as the top seed, there were surprises in the mixed doubles and the men’s doubles as the seeded players took a beating.

The mixed doubles saw unseeded pair of Boon Xin Yuan-Teoh Lexuan getting the better of 3/4 seed Tan Kok Xian-Wong Kha Yan.

Xin Yuan-Lexuan had to endure some anxious moments when their loss of focus resulted in them losing the first two sets.

However, Xin Yuan-Lexuan regained their momentum to shut down their opponents to win the next three sets over Kok Xian-Kha Yan 3-2 (9-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-6).

“We lost early in the game because we failed to read the way the opponents played. But everything changed in the third set when we changed the pattern of the game and that allowed us to win the match and the title, “said Xin Yuan.

For Lexuan, the victory was a good start for him as he had just been paired with Xin Yuan after turning professional.

“After this success, it is possible that we will be retained as a pair but everything depends on the planning of the club,” said Lexuan.

Completing the fixtures is the men’s doubles match between the 3/4 seed Iskandar Zulkarnain-Nur Muhd ​​Azriyn Ayup against the tournament’s second seed Shia Chun Kang-Wong Tien Ci.

After losing the men’s singles final earlier, Iskandar was clearly motivated and driven as his partnership with Azriyn surprised Chun Kang-Tien Ci 3-1 (10-11, 11-8, 11-10, 11-4).

The winner of the doubles event took home RM 15 000 in cash as

Iskandar became the highest-earning player at the tournament this year when he took home a total of RM 12,500 in cash.

Purple League Chief Operating Officer, Ho Khek Mong thanked the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), Putrajaya Badminton Association (PBA) and the tournament’s main sponsor Top Glove.

The objective of organizing the tournament has been achieved and he hoped the players will continue to strive to achieve further success.

“The tournament which lasted for six days is a complete success. Honestly, I was excited by the intense competition and the enthusiasm that was shown by the players.

“There were talents for sure that we were waiting just to show their abilities. I hope this tournament will be a platform for players to further improve the quality of their game and strive for greater glory,” added Khek Mong.

He added that in spite of the current uncertain situation with COVID-19, Purple League will continue to strive to organize other tournaments, especially the Sengheng RedONE Purple League.

RESULTS

MEN’S SINGLES

Soong Joo Ven [1] – Iskandar Zulkarnain [2] (11-10, 10-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-10)

MIXED DOUBLES

Boon Xin Yuan – Teoh Lexuan vs – Tan Kok Xian – Wong Kha Yan [3/4] (9-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-6)

MEN’S DOUBLES

Iskandar Zulkarnain – Nur Muhd ​​Azriyn Ayup [3/4] vs Shia Chun Kang – Wong Tien Ci [2] (10-11, 11-8, 11-10, 11-4)

CASH PRIZE BREAKDOWN

Men’s Doubles & Mixed Doubles

Champion- RM15,000

Runner-up – RM8,000

3rd place – RM4,000

4th place – RM2,000

Places 5 – 8 – RM1,000

Places 9 – 16 – RM500

Men’s Singles:

Winner – RM10,000

Runner-up – RM5,000

3rd place – RM2,500

4th place – RM1,500

Places 5 – 8 – RM1,000

Places 9 – 16 – RM500

