The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) are pleased to announce that Joscelin Lowden beat the UCI Hour Record timed by Tissot by covering the distance of 48.405km in 60 minutes on the track of the Tissot Velodrome in Grenchen (Granges), Switzerland.

This exceptional performance sees the British rider from the UCI Women’s Continental Team Drops – Le Col supported by Tempur to break the record of 48.405 km established by the Italian Vittoria Bussi on 13 September 2018 in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

After the attempt, Joscelin Lowden declared: “It was a conservative (effort). I played it safe. It was a controlled effort.”

However, she admitted having gone through a lot of self-doubt in the month leading up to today’s attempt: “I began to question my preparation for it. I questioned why I put it off the back of the World Championships with three races. A lot of people said ‘that’s not good preparation for the Hour’ and they weren’t wrong, It wasn’t…. but the point was it was enough to do what I needed to do and what I wanted to do so I’m pleased with how it went and I’m pleased I pushed through with what my plan was.”

List of attempts made on the UCI Hour Record timed by Tissot (successful attempts in bold):

Women:

30.09.2021: Joscelin Lowden (GBR), Tissot Velodrome, Grenchen (SUI), 48.405km

13.09.2018: Vittoria Bussi (ITA), Velodromo Bicentenario, Aguascalientes (MEX), 48.007km

06.10.2017: Vittoria Bussi (ITA), Velodromo Bicentenario, Aguascalientes (MEX), 47.576km

27.02.2016: Evelyn Stevens (USA), Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center Velodrome (USA), 47.980km

22.01.2016: Bridie O’Donnell (AUS), Adelaide’s Super-Drome (AUS), 46.882km

12.09.2015: Molly Shaffer Van Houweling (USA), Velodromo Bicentenario, Aguascalientes (MEX), 46.273km

28.02.2015: Sarah Storey (GBR), Lee Valley VeloPark, London (GBR), 45,502km.

Men:

16.04.2019: Victor Campenaerts (BEL), Velodromo Bicentenario, Aguascalientes (MEX), 55.089km

22.08.2018: Dion Beukeboom (NED), Velodromo Bicentenario, Aguascalientes (MEX), 52.757km

26.07.2018: Martin Toft Madsen (DEN), Velodromo Bicentenario, Aguascalientes (MEX), 53.630km

07.06.2015: Bradley Wiggins (GBR), Lee Valley VeloPark, London (GBR), 54.526km

02.05.2015: Alex Dowsett (GBR), National Cycling Centre, Manchester (GBR), 52.937km

14.03.2015: Gustav Larsson (SWE), National Cycling Centre, Manchester (GBR), 50.016km

25.02.2015: Thomas Dekker (NED), Velodromo Bicentenario, Aguascalientes (MEX), 52.221km

08.02.2015: Rohan Dennis (AUS), Velodrome Suisse, Grenchen (SUI), 52.491km

31.01.2015: Jack Bobridge (AUS), Darebin International Sports Centre, Melbourne (AUS), 51.300km

30.10.2014: Matthias Brändle (AUT), UCI World Cycling Centre, Aigle (SUI), 51.852km

18.09.2014: Jens Voigt (GER), Velodrome Suisse, Grenchen (SUI), 51.110km.

