The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) are pleased to announce that Joscelin Lowden beat the UCI Hour Record timed by Tissot by covering the distance of 48.405km in 60 minutes on the track of the Tissot Velodrome in Grenchen (Granges), Switzerland.
This exceptional performance sees the British rider from the UCI Women’s Continental Team Drops – Le Col supported by Tempur to break the record of 48.405 km established by the Italian Vittoria Bussi on 13 September 2018 in Aguascalientes, Mexico.
After the attempt, Joscelin Lowden declared: “It was a conservative (effort). I played it safe. It was a controlled effort.”
However, she admitted having gone through a lot of self-doubt in the month leading up to today’s attempt: “I began to question my preparation for it. I questioned why I put it off the back of the World Championships with three races. A lot of people said ‘that’s not good preparation for the Hour’ and they weren’t wrong, It wasn’t…. but the point was it was enough to do what I needed to do and what I wanted to do so I’m pleased with how it went and I’m pleased I pushed through with what my plan was.”
List of attempts made on the UCI Hour Record timed by Tissot (successful attempts in bold):
Women:
- 30.09.2021: Joscelin Lowden (GBR), Tissot Velodrome, Grenchen (SUI), 48.405km
- 13.09.2018: Vittoria Bussi (ITA), Velodromo Bicentenario, Aguascalientes (MEX), 48.007km
- 06.10.2017: Vittoria Bussi (ITA), Velodromo Bicentenario, Aguascalientes (MEX), 47.576km
- 27.02.2016: Evelyn Stevens (USA), Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center Velodrome (USA), 47.980km
- 22.01.2016: Bridie O’Donnell (AUS), Adelaide’s Super-Drome (AUS), 46.882km
- 12.09.2015: Molly Shaffer Van Houweling (USA), Velodromo Bicentenario, Aguascalientes (MEX), 46.273km
- 28.02.2015: Sarah Storey (GBR), Lee Valley VeloPark, London (GBR), 45,502km.
Men:
- 16.04.2019: Victor Campenaerts (BEL), Velodromo Bicentenario, Aguascalientes (MEX), 55.089km
- 22.08.2018: Dion Beukeboom (NED), Velodromo Bicentenario, Aguascalientes (MEX), 52.757km
- 26.07.2018: Martin Toft Madsen (DEN), Velodromo Bicentenario, Aguascalientes (MEX), 53.630km
- 07.06.2015: Bradley Wiggins (GBR), Lee Valley VeloPark, London (GBR), 54.526km
- 02.05.2015: Alex Dowsett (GBR), National Cycling Centre, Manchester (GBR), 52.937km
- 14.03.2015: Gustav Larsson (SWE), National Cycling Centre, Manchester (GBR), 50.016km
- 25.02.2015: Thomas Dekker (NED), Velodromo Bicentenario, Aguascalientes (MEX), 52.221km
- 08.02.2015: Rohan Dennis (AUS), Velodrome Suisse, Grenchen (SUI), 52.491km
- 31.01.2015: Jack Bobridge (AUS), Darebin International Sports Centre, Melbourne (AUS), 51.300km
- 30.10.2014: Matthias Brändle (AUT), UCI World Cycling Centre, Aigle (SUI), 51.852km
- 18.09.2014: Jens Voigt (GER), Velodrome Suisse, Grenchen (SUI), 51.110km.
