The Giro d’Italia 2025 will mark Juan Ayuso’s first-ever appearance at the Corsa Rosa, but the wonder boy won’t exactly be flying under the radar. Talk of him as a future Grand Tour winner has been swirling for a while now – since 2021, to be exact.

That’s when, riding for Colpack Ballan (on loan from UAE Team Emirates, who already had him locked down), he absolutely dominated the Trofeo Piva, Giro del Belvedere, and Giro Next Gen in his very first season in the U23 ranks.

Just five months into that apprenticeship, UAE fast-tracked him into the pro peloton, and from that moment on, the cycling world has been eagerly waiting for this 2002-born phenom from Valencia to fully take flight.

So far, it feels like we’ve only seen glimpses of what he’s truly capable of. But that’s not so surprising as he rides on a team stacked with champions, and space to shine is little and precious. Still, let’s be clear: we’re talking about a rider who, at just 22 years old, already has 12 pro victories and, at 20, stood on the final podium of the Vuelta a España. That alone gives a sense of just how high the bar could be.

This year, UAE Team Emirates-XRG has handed him more responsibility, and Ayuso has stepped up. At his season debut in the Faun-Ardèche Classic, a wrong turn at a roundabout in the final kilometre cost him a shot at the win. The next day, he made up for it in style, going solo for 40 km to win the Faun Drome Classic. Just a few days later, he won the sprint from a select group of four to claim the Trofeo Laigueglia, showing he’s got finishing speed to match his climbing legs.

A more serious test came at Tirreno Adriatico, and Ayuso passed with flying colours. He dominated the week and sealed it with a brilliant solo win on the queen stage to Frontignano (Ussita). Then, at Volta a Catalunya, he went toe-to-toe with Primož Roglič, finishing second after a thrilling duel that fans are hoping to see again on Italian roads this May.

Fans, experts, and bookmakers already have Ayuso pegged as one of the top contenders for the overall win at the Giro – second only to Roglič himself. It’s a new kind of pressure for him. Last year he rode the Tour de France in a supporting role (and only for half the race), while in previous seasons he led UAE at the Vuelta (3rd in 2022, 4th in 2023), with the understanding that any result was a bonus for such a young rider.

But this time, it’s different. In May, the expectations are sky-high. “I needed to prove I was ready, and I did,” he said after winning Tirreno Adriatico. “Looking ahead to the Giro d’Italia, it’s a great signal. I like feeling the pressure, not because the team puts it on me, but because I’m the first one to expect a lot from myself. I want to be the best version of me. When you’re in a team like this, with so many top-level riders, you have to make the most of every opportunity. Because if you don’t, someone else will”. – www.giroditalia.it

