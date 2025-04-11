Jonatan Christie’s bid for back-to-back titles at the Bank of Ningbo Badminton Asia Championships 2025 came to a stunning halt on Friday, as China’s Lu Guang Zu delivered a masterclass to claim victory in straight games.

Christie, the reigning champion after clinching his maiden BAC crown last year against Li Shi Feng, struggled to cope with Lu’s relentless pressure and sharp attacking play.

With the head-to-head record levelled at 2-2 before the match, Lu surged ahead with confidence, feeding off the energy of the home crowd to dominate from the outset and seal the match 21-17, 21-13 in just 42 minutes.

“My opponent was strong, so I focused on limiting unforced errors and controlling the rallies,” said Lu. “Tactically, it was a successful match. I was the underdog, so I stayed relaxed and played freely.”

Lu’s win, coupled with Li Shi Feng’s solid performance against Japan’s Kodai Naraoka (23-21, 21-10), ensures China a place in Sunday’s men’s singles final, with the two set for an all-Chinese semifinal showdown on Saturday.

“Although I won, it wasn’t a dominant performance. There were ups and downs, but I fought through,” Li said, eager to make amends after falling short in last year’s final.

Meanwhile, world No.2 Shi Yu Qi aims to secure the last semifinal berth when he faces Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew in what promises to be a blockbuster clash later today.

China’s women continued their stronghold in singles, with three shuttlers storming into the semifinals. Second seed Han Yue, Gao Fang Jie, and Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei all booked their spots with commanding performances.

Han Yue registered her third win over Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in five meetings, dispatching her rival 21-13, 21-9 in just 32 minutes. Gao Fang Jie followed up with a clinical 21-17, 21-16 win over Korea’s Kim Ga Eun in 43 minutes.

Chen Yu Fei overcame Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in straight games, 21-19, 21-13, to set up a semifinal clash against the winner of the tie between Korea’s Sim Yu Jin and Japan’s Natsuki Nidaira.

The all-Chinese semifinal between Han and Gao ensures a strong home presence in Sunday’s final.

In the biggest upset of the day, Indonesia’s unseeded young pair Jafar Hidayatullah/Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu, on their BAC debut, stunned third seeds and experienced Malaysian duo Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Lai in straight sets, 21-15, 21-11, in just 38 minutes.

“It wasn’t easy, we studied their style through video analysis and it paid off,” said Jafar. “We’re staying focused and hopeful for another strong performance tomorrow.”

The Indonesians will now face Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa/Natsu Saito, who knocked out defending champions Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping in an intense three-game battle, 16-21, 21-18, 21-13.

In the other semifinal, top seeds Zhang Bang Jiang/Wei Ya Xin of China will meet fifth seeds Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet of Chinese Taipei.

China’s depth in women’s doubles continues to shine. Top seeds Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning will take on compatriots Shu Xian Zhang/Zheng Yu in an all-Chinese semifinal.

