Kaya run riot over Stallion; FEU edges UP

Kaya FC-Iloilo moved up at the top of the standings after a scintillating 15-0 win over Stallion Laguna FC in Sunday’s PFF Women’s Cup action at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Shelah Mae Cadag extended her goalscoring spree with a four-goal romp, capping off a 10-0 scoreline at the half.

Cadag started the proceedings in the 15th minute and went on to score three more goals in the 36th, 42nd, and 44th minutes. Hazel Lustan (22’), Mae Sullano (25’), Mea Bernal (35’), Sheen Ramores (37’, 89’), Khryss Dacanay (45+2’), Irish Navaja (53’), Ryannie Dahildahil (59’), Zhyrelle Belluga (75’), Marigen Ariel (87’), along with an own goal from Stallion’s Romina Naval in the 19th minute.

