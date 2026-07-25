Paulo Josué scored twice in five second-half minutes as Malaysia came back from a goal behind to hand Myanmar a 2-1 defeat in Yangon on Saturday and make a winning start in Group B of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026.

Myat Kaung Khant had given Jørn Andersen’s side a 10th minute lead but a close range strike from Josué levelled the scores in the 52nd minute and a penalty five minutes later earned Tan Cheng Hoe’s side all three points.

The visitors had made a positive start at Thuwunna Stadium with Mohamadou Sumareh and Syafiq Ahmad both going close in the opening exchanges but it was Myanmar who went in front.

Win Naing Tun charged down the left side of the Malaysian penalty area and, although his shot towards goal was blocked by Rodney Akwensivie’s sliding challenge, the rebound fell kindly at the feet of Myat Kaung Khant, who lifted his shot over Azri Ghani.

Myanmar survived a scare in the 29th minute when Endrick’s free kick into the penalty area was thumped against his own crossbar by Than Paing although Win Naing Tun almost doubled their lead with eight minutes remaining in the half, shooting across the face of goal.

Malaysian winger Pavithran Gunalan lashed his attempt over the bar while Win Naing Tun should have doubled Myanmar’s advantage in the final minute of the half, only to rattle the woodwork at the end of another incisive counterattack by the hosts.

It took the Malaysians seven minutes of the second half to pull level, however, Endrick delivering a corner towards the far post for Sumareh to head back into the six yard box and Josué swivelled on the ball to score.

Sumareh was heavily involved as Malaysia took the lead five minutes later, drawing Myanmar captain Nanda Kyaw into a clumsy foul that saw referee Yusuke Ohashi point to the spot and Josué converted, sending goalkeeper Zin Nyi Nyi Aung the wrong way.

Azri Ghani ensured Malaysia’s lead remain intact when he pushed Than Paing’s header onto his crossbar and Saw Myo Zaw headed into the side netting as Myanmar pushed in vain for the equaliser with Tan’s team holding on.- aseanutdfc.com

Photos Courtesy #MFF

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