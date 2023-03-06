Leaders Kaya FC-Iloilo saw five different goalscorers in their 5-0 rout of Maharlika Manila FC to strengthen their grip at the top of the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2023 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Kaya have now asserted themselves with 36 points to go nine points clear of second-placed Dynamic Herb Cebu FC, while Maharlika Manila remain winless after 14 games.

Coming off their 4-0 win over Mendiola FC 1991, Kaya opened the floodgates in the 16th minute from league top scorer Daizo Horikoshi.

For more, please click on

#AFF

#PFF

#PFL

Like this: Like Loading...