The Deloitte Women’s Premier League (WPL) will return this month with ten teams – a significant jump from seven teams in the previous season.

Two clubs will be returning to the scene – Tampines Rovers, who last played in 2016, and the 2022 Women National League (WNL) champions Police Sports Association, who last played in 2018.

Geylang International FC’s women’s team will also be making a historic debut this season, joining the likes of Lion City Sailors, Tanjong Pagar United, Hougang United, Balestier Khalsa and Albirex Niigata as Singapore Premier Clubs that have incorporated a senior women’s team within their set up.

For more, please click on

#AFF

#FAS

Like this: Like Loading...