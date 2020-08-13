Mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing have taken the top spot in the standings when they overcame a strong challenge by Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying to maintain a perfect 100% record in the BAM Invitational Championships here in Bukit Kiara.

But Kian Meng and Pei Jing did not have it all their way as Peng Soon-Liu Ying made it hard all the way to the finish before they were able to pick up their second win of the competition in a three-set battle 21-19, 16-21, 21-10.

Kian Meng-Pei Jing have picked up two points – the same as Peng Soon-Liu Ying but with the former having played a match less.

In Group B of the men’s doubles, Chen Tang Jie-Nurfirdaus Azman carved out their first win of the competition with a 23-21, 14-21, 21-15 victory over Chang Yee Jun-Chia Wei Jie.

Tang Jie-Firdaus are currently on fourth in the standings with one point – behind Low Hang Yee-Ng Eng Cheong, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong and Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani.

Meanwhile, in the men’s singles, Lim Chong King was declared the winner following the pull-out of Soong Joo Ven due to injuries in the rubber set.

Joo Ven had taken the first set 16-21 before Chong King fought back to take the second set 21-16.

In the meantime, favourite Lee Zii Jia became the fourth player to withdraw from the competition after Goh Soon Huat, Liew Daren and Joo Ven.

RESULTS – NIGHT SESSION

MEN’S SINGLES

Lee Zii Jia – Ng Tze Yong (walk over)

Lim Chong King – Soong Joo Ven (16-21,21-16, 3-0 (retired)

MEN’S DOUBLES – GROUP B

Chen Tang Jie / Nurfirdaus Azman – Chang Yee Jun / Chia Wei Jie (23-21, 14-21, 21-15)

MIXED DOUBLES

Tan Kian Meng / Lai Pei Jing – Chan Peng Soon / Goh Liu Ying (21-19, 16-21, 21-10)

Like this: Like Loading...