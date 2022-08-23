Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing stormed into Round Three of the BWF World Championship 2022 when they made short of work their opponents earlier today at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

The eighth-seeded mixed doubles were in no compromising mood when they put down Misha and Svetlana Zilberman of Israel 21-6 and 21-5 in just 22 minutes.

They will now take on Kyohei Yamashita-Naru Shinoy of Japan next.

In the meantime, Anna Ching Yik Cheong-Teoh Mei Xing survived the cut into the Second Round of the women’s doubles when they beat Stine Kuespert-Emma Moszczyncki of Germany 21-13, 21-15 in a battle that lasted 39 minutes.

Their opponent in the next round is the South Korean ninth-seeded pair of Jeong Na Eun-Kim Hye Jeong.

On the other hand, Soniia Cheah was made to toil in her First Round match against Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani before winning 21-19, and 21-18.

Soniia’s opponent in the Second Round is China’s Chen Yu Fei, ranked as the tournament’s fourth seed.

However, Malaysian youngster Ng Tze Yong had to swallow the bitter pill of defeat when he gallantly fell to a three-set loss to Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin in the men’s singles.

Tze Yong put in some irresistible performance throughout the exchange but the Thai was just a tad more experienced as he walked away 21-9, 10-21, 21-19 winner.

S. Kisona could also fare no better in the women’s singles when she conceded to a 21-10, 21-17 loss to Vietnam’s Vu Thi Trang.

The other Malaysians who fell by the wayside were Low Yeen Yuan-Valeree Siow 11-21, 13-21 to India’s Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and also Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei to China’s Wang Yi Lyu-Huang Dong Ping, 14-21, 21-12 and 11-21.

