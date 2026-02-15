Yang Yunseo became the first Korean champion at the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific on Sunday after completing an emphatic eight-stroke victory with a final round of 3-under 69 at Royal Wellington Golf Club.

The 18-year-old Yang became the third golfer after Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand (2018) and Chinese Taipei’s Wu Chun-Wei (2024) to complete a wire-to-wire triumph with her 16-under 272 aggregate as she also equalled the championship record for biggest margin of victory held by Yuka Yasuda of Japan (2019).

Defending champion Jeneath Wong of Malaysia concluded a memorable week in the eight edition of the WAAP with a closing 74 for tied 16th position, as she prepares for the next phase of her blossoming career in the professional ranks.

Under blustery and testing conditions, Yang was at her composed best to fire the day’s lowest round as she held off last year’s runner-up and fellow Korean, Oh Soomin, who signed for a 75. Oh, who started the day just two back, went toe-to-toe with Yang for much of the final day until the pivotal 14th hole where she double bogeyed while Yang knocked in a glorious eagle to eventually cruise home to a commanding victory.

“I came into the championship knowing there were no Korean winners before. So, I was motivated to win and it was amazing to be in the same champion’s group with two other Korean players. I’m happy with this achievement” said a jubilant Yang, who finished fourth in her WAAP debut in Vietnam last year.

Yang’s achievement was impressive as she had slept with the overnight lead from day one after shooting a stunning 64 on Thursday, and she produced some marvelous golf in a difficult final round to cement her place in WAAP history.

After trading three birdies against as many bogeys through 12 holes, Yang pulled clear of the pack on the 14thhole with a 20-foot eagle conversion as Oh ran up a costly double bogey following an errant tee shot at the driveable par-4 test.

Another birdie on the par-3, 16th hole from a wonderful tee shot allowed her the luxury of enjoying the walk up the 18th hole amidst the rain which came down.

“I’m really happy to finish off strongly even though the weather wasn’t the best. I’m also very proud to lead over four days,” said Yang, who earned invitations to the AIG Women’s Open, Amundi Evian Championship and Chevron Championship along with starts in several other elite amateur championships.

The 21-year-old Jeneath, who became the first Malaysian to win the WAAP last year, will turn professional after graduating from Pepperdine University later this year. She hopes last year’s historic run will inspire other Malaysian girls to aim for the stars.

“I have a really special place for this tournament, and as defending champion I think I didn’t put too much pressure on myself this week. I just kind of enjoyed it,” said Jeneath.

“I graduate at the end of April this year. After that, I’ll go to Q-School in the States to see how I go. I’m always very honored to play this tournament. I think because golf in Malaysia isn’t too big yet for girls, I think I inspired quite a few and am just letting them know that everything is possible.”

Charlayne Chong Shin Ling shot a closing 80 to finish T29 while Foong Zi Yu carded an 85 to finish 50th.

The WAAP was developed by The R&A and the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) to nurture talent and provide a pathway for the region’s elite women amateurs to the international stage and the rewards on offer are significant. The champion will earn exemptions into three major championships in 2026, the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes, The Amundi Evian Championship in France and the Chevron Championship in the United States.

Past Champions

Year Host club Champion

2018 Sentosa GC, Singapore Atthaya Thitikul (THA)

2019 The Royal GC, Japan Yuka Yasuda (JPN)

2020 (not contested)

2021 Abu Dhabi GC, UAE Mizuki Hashimoto (JPN)

2022 Siam CC, Thailand Ting-Hsuan Huang (CTP)

2023 Singapore Island CC, Singapore Eila Galitsky (THA)

2024 Siam CC, Thailand Chun-Wei Wu (CTP)

2025 Hoiana Shores GC, Vietnam Jeneath Wong (MYS)

