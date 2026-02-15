The Philippines Women’s Futsal team will be looking to make an impact at this year’s ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship 2026, in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The second edition of the ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship will be held from 24 February to 2 March 2026.

The squad that played at the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup last year could not make the final of the SEA Games at the end of 2025 when they were denied by eventual champions Vietnam.

At the inaugural ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship in 2024, hosted by the Philippines Football Federation (PFF), the team failed to qualify for the medal playoffs.

#AFF

Photo Courtesy #PFF

Like this: Like Loading...