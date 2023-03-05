KPT-Uniten Thunder, Negeri Sembilan and Young Tigress have confirmed their slots in the semifinals of the women’s division of the Malaysian Hockey League (TNBMHL) 2023.

At the end of the eighth matchday today, KPT-Uniten picked up 20 points, Negeri Sembilan 17 points and Young Tigress are on 16 points.

And this evening, KPT-Uniten had to toil for their narrow 1-0 away win over TLHT-MSNT – with the only goal of the game coming off No. 9 Nur Hafizan Mazman’s Field Goal late in the 56th minute.

On the other hand, Negeri Sembilan need not go through such drama at home in Seremban when they overwhelmed CS Hockey Team 4-1.

Negeri had a brace each from Nuraini Abdul Rashid (Penalty Corner, 5th minute and Penalty Stroke, 50th minute) and Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli (Field Goals in the 15th and 39th minute) to thank for the win.

CS’s only goal of the game came off Nur Amirah Jasni Apendi’s Field Goal in the 12th minute.

In the meantime, Young Tigress cemented their place in the semifinals of the tournament this year when they whitewashed Mutiara Impian-MSSPP-PSHA 8-0 in Bertam.

The final fourth slot in the semifinals will be a fight between current fourth-placed TLHT-MSNT with 10 points and CS Hockey Team with six points, heading into the last two match days.

Both TLHT-MSNT and CS Hockey Team did not pick up a point today where they will be looking to re-ignite their campaign in the final two matches.

Mathematically, both teams can win a place in the next round provided that they win their final two matches.

On 8 March 2023, TLHT-MSNT will be away for a tricky tie against Young Tigress while CS Hockey Team will have to muster their best against leaders KPT-Uniten.

On 12 March 2023, TLHT-MSNT will also be away to winless Mutiara Impian-MSSPP-PSHA while CS Hockey Team will square up against Young Tigress.

TNB MALAYSIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 2023

RESULTS

WOMEN

Mutiara Impian-MSSPP-PSHA 0

Young Tigress 8

Negeri Sembilan 4

CS Hockey Team 1

TLHT-MSNT 0

KPT-Uniten Thunder 1

