Having led Indonesia to their maiden AFC U23 Asian Cup™, Shin Tae-yong reached another milestone on Sunday after they qualified for the knockout stage of Qatar 2024 following a dominant 4-1 victory against Jordan.

A draw would have sufficed for progression from Group A but the Indonesians put on a thrilling display at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium to seal their quarter-final berth in style.

It came after they had fallen to an opening day defeat against Qatar, before going on to notch a historic win against Australia in their second match and head coach Shin praised his charges for their character.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_u23_asian_cup/news/reaction_-_group_a_jordan_v_indonesia_2.html

