Shan United are perfect at the top of the Myanmar National League (MNL) 2023 when they picked up the full nine points from three matches played.

After beating Ispe FC and Hantharwady United in their opening two matches, the defending champions scored a 3-1 win over Ayeyawady United in their third game of the season.

Playing away is not an issue for Shan United when Racheen Bello converted a penalty in the sixth minute before Kekere Moukailou then added the second goal in the 20th minute for them to take a 2-0 lead at the break.

Lin Htet Soe put Shan United in a comfortable position in the 74th minute with the third goal of the game as Ayeyawady finally found their scoring touch through Yan Naing Lin right at the end.

Earlier this evening, Rakhine United picked up their first win of the season when they edged Yadanarbon 2-1.

Ghanaian import Alassane Traore hit twice in five minutes (7th and 12th minute) to give Rakhine the lead as Yadanarbon then replied with their only goal of the game through Moe Swe in the 23rd minute.

The win was Rakhine’s first in three matches.

MYANMAR NATIONAL LEAGUE 2022

RESULTS

Rakhine United 2-1 Yadanarbon

Ispe FC 2-0 Mayawady

Ayeyawady United 1-3 Shan United

Dagon 4-0 Sagaing

#AFF

#MFF

Pictures Courtesy #MNL

