Francesco Guidotti: “I was a team manager for KTM from 2006-2009 and then took some valuable experience in another series before coming back to MotoGP. Now I am able to complete the circle! KTM have always been very ambitious and hungry with their racing programs and we can see that MotoGP is no different; it is incredible what they have achieved in such a short time and there is still much we can do. I’m very happy to be back and part of this big push for more success.”