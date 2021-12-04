After the departure of two-time World Champion MotoGP™ Legend Casey Stoner, which paved the way for the astonishing emergence of Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), a total of 61 Grands Prix were dominated by four riders between 2013-2016.

It was a scintillating streak that was ended by Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) on that famous Assen Sunday. And since the Australian’s triumph, 17 other riders have climbed onto the coveted top step of the podium, most for the first time. The point, then, is clear: MotoGP™ is more competitive than ever.

The ‘Fantastic 4’ and their streak of 61