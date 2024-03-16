Athletics legend Carl Lewis has been announced as World Athletics ambassador for the World Athletics Relays Bahamas 24, with 50 days to go until the relay spectacular in Nassau.

The nine-time Olympic and eight-time world gold medallist claimed five global 4x100m titles during his incredible career and now he will be trackside as the sport’s current stars look to secure Olympic places on 4-5 May.

“The thrill of relay competition is like nothing else and I’m looking forward to watching the world’s best in their bid to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris,” said Lewis.

“I was in The Bahamas for the 2017 edition of the World Relays and it’s great to be going back, this time as World Athletics ambassador for the event where I aim to promote the competition and showcase the sport.”

Hundreds of the world’s top sprinters from more than 50 countries – including Bahamian stars Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Steven Gardiner – are set to compete in Nassau for the two-day Olympic qualifying event.

Teams will race in the women’s and men’s 4x100m, and the women’s, men’s and mixed 4x400m.

Lewis is sure to have a keen eye on the 4x100m – an event in which he twice anchored USA to victory at the Olympic Games and three times carried them to World Athletics Championships glory.

His first Olympic relay triumph came on home soil at the 1984 Games in Los Angeles, where he also won gold in the 100m, 200m and long jump.

The US quartet repeated the feat in Barcelona in 1992, while Lewis gained his world 4x100m titles in Helsinki in 1983, Rome in 1987 and Tokyo in 1991.

“We are honoured to have Carl Lewis with us in Nassau as the World Athletics ambassador for the World Athletics Relays Bahamas 24,” said World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon.

“Carl is one of the greatest relay runners of all time and it’s brilliant to have him on board with World Athletics. He has inspired so many in the No.1 Olympic sport and his presence at the World Relays is hugely significant as athletes look to emulate him as they race for places in Paris later this year.”

World Athletics

Like this: Like Loading...