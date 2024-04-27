Kuala Lumpur’s Teoh Sue Mei took the Girls’ Under-16 Singles title in the Second Leg, Group B of the AFFIN 100PLUS Junior Elite Tour 2024 title in style when she made short work of teammate Wong Au Mei in the final that was played at the Dewan PBNK in Kota Bharu this afternoon.

The top-ranked 15-year-old, who are actually partners with Au Mei in the Girls’s U16 Doubles, took just 35 minutes to win in straight set 21-14, 21-11.

The win for Sue Mei had at least alleviated her disappointment in the Girls’ U16 Doubles when she alongside partner Au Mei was bundled out in the semifinals by second seeded A. Baavanya-Nur Aina Maisarah Muhamad Hatta 9-21, 21-19, 15-21.

Incidentally, Sue Mei was also the champion in the first leg of the AFFIN-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour 2024 in Selangor.

In the meantime, the eventual Girls’ U16 Doubles crown eluded Baavanya and Nur Aina from Perak when they lost out in the final to seasoned campaigners Giovanna Koay Yi Shyuan-Lee Joinne.

The Penang duo were just too slick as they romped past Baavanya-Nur Aina 21-13, 21-11 in 35 minutes to take the title.

In the Boys’ U16 divisions, there were upsets all around as the top seeds fell at the final hurdle in both the Singles and Doubles.

In the final of the Boy’s U16 Singles, top seeded Louis Lee Qi Jun from Penang could not get the better of second ranked Wong Meng Fong when he fell to the latter 18-21, 9-21 in a 40 minute duel.

It was basically the same script in the Boy’s U16 Doubles with No. 1 pair Lee Ming Zhou-Wong Meng Fong from Kuala Lumpur unable to make it all the way.

Khaw Kai Shyang-Tan Hon Xuan kept the Penang flag flying with a hard-earned 21-15, 6-21 and 21-15 win.

