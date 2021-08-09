Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL) representatives joined executives from the Lao Football Federation and DFL subsidiary Bundesliga International last week to provide expertise and insight regarding the organisation of German football, and how the DFL could share their experiences with Laos’ footballing leaders in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was hosted virtually and began with an overview of the German footballing landscape before the delegates discussed the response to COVID-19, including imposed restrictions because the pandemic, match operations and additional stakeholder considerations. This included topics such as domestic and international stakeholder management, match and training protocols (including testing), and the return of fans.

The DFL was the first football league to return to complete the 2019-20 season and has since offered support and advice to leagues and sports all over the world. Given the varying challenges faced by each country, the DFL’s response has not been that of a “one-size-fits-all” approach, but instead sought to share expertise through ongoing dialogue and workshops, so that each federation could adapt their response as effectively as possible.

In addition to the topics related to COVID-19, the workshop also included a section on the DFL’s club licensing system, particularly focusing on the overall approach and key criteria, in turn, enabling the Lao Football Federation to enhance their own systems and processes.

In the wake of the corona pandemic, the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga is working with federations and partners to support the return of football

The knowledge exchange focused on COVID-19 related challenges and implications for key football stakeholders, as well as looking at potential strategies for crisis management

The DFL hosted a workshop with Vietnamese stakeholders earlier this year, focused on the overall advancement of professional football in Vietnam.

As the league of Asian players, the Bundesliga has a long history of attracting players from Asian Football Confederation countries. Over the last 20 years, the Bundesliga has seen more games played and more goals scored by Asian players than any other European league.

Bundesliga International Head of APAC, Kevin Sim said: “in addition to the world-class stars and high-quality action that we see on the pitch each week, we believe that we have a responsibility to work together with our colleagues around the world to develop the sport of football. That responsibility is undoubtedly heightened at a time like this, and this workshop was an excellent opportunity to support the Lao Football Federation as they look to return stronger than ever.”

Lao Football Federation General Secretary, Kanya Keomany expressed: “we would like to thank DFL for delivering the insightful expertise exchange covering the necessary preparation and measurement prior to the resumption of football in Laos, in which it is crucial and beneficial to LFF and the clubs. Learning the best practices from one of the leading football leagues in the world is definitely an invaluable opportunity. We hope to resume our league as soon as it’s allowed”

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...